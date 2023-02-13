Boston United midfielder Zak Mills felt win over Darlington had been coming

Midfielder Zak Mills felt the weekend win over Darlington had been coming for relegation-threatened Boston United.

Zak Mills felt the win had been coming.

The Pilgrims picked up their first three-point haul since early December after a convincing 3-1 victory.

“It has been coming,” said Mills. “We've taken the lead in games that have been drawn recently and been found just wanting so it's nice to get what we deserve.

“We have just gone back to basics, which is an old cliche but we dug in, changed the shape and went a bit more direct.

“It gets to the point where it's about getting results and that is what we have done.

“We have got some nice tidy players and people who can get stuck in, so we have a nice blend.

“For some reason it's not clicked yet but hopefully this is the start of that and hopefully it's not too late to get on a proper run.”

On a personal note, Mills admits he’s just happy to be playing a run of games after two seasons of injury woes.

“It's nice to be fit again and playing football,” he said. “I want to stay fit after two horrendous years. I have had a little run now and am starting to get fitter. Hopefully I can help us push on.

“We have to build on the win. We can't get carried away with one result, but there's plenty of games left to go on a run and see what happens.

“The boys are over the moon and we have to take that feeling into training and Chester next week.”

Zak Goodson's 19th minute penalty set the Pilgrims rolling after Ben Pollock had been fouled.

Luke Shiels made it two on 49 minutes after he headed home a Billy Chadwick corner at the second attempt.

Jordan Burrow tapped home at close range three minutes later.

Darlington pulled one back through Ben Liddle with nine minutes to go.

But there was no wobble as United comfortably saw the game out.

Boston United have clinched the season-long loan signing of Hull City full-back Tom Nixon.

The 20-year-old made five appearances for the Pilgrims during a loan spell in November.

Nixon sustained a break to his foot at Bradford Park Avenue on November 26 - but is now fit again and started in the win over Darlington.

