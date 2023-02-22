Boston United move out of National League North relegation zone after win over Brackley

Tom Nixon scored the only goal of the game as Boston United defeated Brackley Town to climb out of the relegation zone on Tuesday evening.

Nixon struck on the half hour mark to settle the encounter in United's favour - following a handful of Cameron Gregory saves to keep the Pilgrims in the contest.

The second half was a quieter affair - but the Pilgrims were good value for their victory.

Zak Mills was missing through illness, while Ben Pollock was deemed only fit enough for inclusion on the bench. United subsequently lost Jo Cummings with a hamstring problem after only 15 minutes.

Boston United picked up a crucial win to move out of the relegation places.

Gregory made a good low save to deny Shepherd Murombedzi, while Levi Amantchi diverted a cross-shot narrowly off target.

The United stopper made a fine save to deny Cosmas Matwasa - and United took full advantage by motoring up the other end through Jordan Burrow and Sam McLintock, with NIXON slamming the ball home at the back post.

Gregory made further stops to deny Murombedzi and Matwasa, while Martin Woods fired a free-kick narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Brackley's chances dried up after half-time, barring one comfortable Gregory save to deny Murombedzi.

McLintock fired an effort narrowly wide for the Pilgrims, while Danny Lewis made a crucial stop to thwart Billy Chadwick.

United continued to repel the Brackley threat, including several long George Carline throws, to see out a crucial success on home soil.

Boston (4-1-2-1-2): Cameron Gregory; Tom Nixon, Luke Shiels, Jo Cummings (Zak Goodson 15), Ethan Sephton; Tom Platt; Lirak Hasani, Will Atkinson; Sam McLintock; Jordan Burrow (Jake Wright 59), Billy Chadwick (Luther Munakandafa 80). Subs (not used): Ben Pollock, Tom Solanke.

Brackley (4-2-3-1): Danny Lewis; George Carline, Gareth Dean, Glenn Walker, Riccardo Calder; Shepherd Murombedzi, Martin Woods (Alfie Bates 70); Cosmas Matwasa, Levi Amantchi (Sam Smart 70), Callum Stead; Adam Rooney (Adi Yussuf 82). Subs (not used): James Armson, Jordan Cullinane-Liburd.

Referee: Harry Jones.