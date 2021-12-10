Boston United must be 'at it' as they prepare for Kidderminster Harriers double, says Jordan Burrow

Jordan Burrow netted the winner at Kettering on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jordan Burrow believes Boston United will have to be ‘right at it’ as they prepare for back-to-back home clashes against promotion rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

The Pilgrims will entertain Russell Penn’s side in the National League North on Saturday, before the Harriers return to Lincolnshire seven days later for an FA Trophy clash.

Burrow - who won the Trophy with FC Halifax Town in 2016 - wants to get the better of an old mate on both occasions, but knows that won’t be an easy task.

“Kidderminster are a really good side and I know the manager Russ really well, I played with him at Gateshead and at York,” the striker said.

“He’s got them playing football and they’re on a good run of form.

“They’ll be a tough team to play against and we need to be right on it next week to match that and better that.”

Kidderminster beat Halifax 2-0 to progress to the FA Cup third round on Sunday, while they sat fifth in the league table, a place and a point behind Boston with two games in hand, before Gateshead met York last night.

Burrow marked his 50th Boston appearance with the winning goal at Kettering Town on Saturday, United coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

“These last couple of results (wins at Kettering and Brackley) have shown some character, what we’re about,” Burrow said.