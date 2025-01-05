Boston United progress in FA Trophy with victory at holders Gateshead

Boston United are into the next round of the FA Trophy after a 3-1 win at Gateshead.

Assistant manager Lee Bullen believes Boston United’s FA Trophy win at Gateshead was well-deserved.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Tony Weston, Jai Rowe and Sam Osborne ensured the Pilgrims dumped the holders out with an impressive performance.

“The players were outstanding today and it was thoroughly deserved,” he said. “They had to weather the storm for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest thing for me is the reaction to being pegged back to 1-1, it was a brilliant reaction.

“We tried to focus on the discipline and the shape of the team. We also had to show belief and have strong communication, we had all that today and it led to victory.

“The dream is to take the club to Wembley, there is a long way to go yet.

“But the last thing we need is to come to Gateshead, put on a wonderful display and then let ourselves down next week against Ebbsfleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The games are coming thick and fast for a few weeks and we have to get points on the board and beat the teams around us.

“One thing the lads have done is given the fans 100 per cent effort. If we have the work ethic and togetherness we won't be far away from getting results.”

Graham Coughlan had opted to make three changes to his line-up ahead of kick-off, with Dan Adshead, Keaton Ward and Jacob Hazel all recalled.

Chances were at a premium in the early stages, switched to the Northern Premier League outfit following pitch issues at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Stone made a save to deny Luke Hannant, while Tom Leak produced a brilliant block to deny McGowan.

Stone's opposite number Owen Mason made a brilliant save to deny Adshead from long-range before the Pilgrims took the lead eight minutes before half-time, with Hazel threading Weston through to score with a low finish.

Gateshead should have levelled before half-time, with Jovan Malcolm's header dropping wide from a Josh Williams cross.

Stone flew across goal after half-time to keep out Hannant's rising drive, but the home side did equalise midway through the half when McGowan stabbed home from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United retook the lead four minutes later when Cameron Green fizzed a free-kick delivery goalwards, which was glanced home by the head of captain Rowe.

The Pilgrims made sure of their victory in the 73rd minute when Weston turned provider for Osborne to angle a fine finish across the dive of Mason - just five minutes after stepping off the bench.