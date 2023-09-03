United looked to be heading to defeat, courtesy of Cedric Main's 26th minute penalty, but Ian Culverhouse's side showed brilliant powers of recovery.

Kelsey Mooney levelled a minute from time, substitute Michael Gyasi fired the Pilgrims in front three minutes into stoppage time and Mooney added an eventual third to cap a stunning turnaround.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can’t remember five minutes like it.” he said. “This group of players are special and a really talented bunch.

Boston Untied levelled a minute from time before scoring twice in injury-time.

“To get to the 89th min of the game and respond in the way we did, and have the quality to get the equaliser and win it, says a lot about the players and their resilience.

“They will not be far away at the end of the season.

“There will be bumps, but we will stick together we will be a match for anyone in this league. We won’t be far away if we keep producing resilience like that.

“If we can build some momentum and keep the majority of the squad fit we wont be far away at the business end of the season. We believe in this group 100 per cent.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result had looked like going against United with Spartans leading from the penalty spot following a rash Finley Thorndike foul on Will McGowan.

United had already seen their best chance of the first half go begging when Keaton Ward connected with Jimmy Knowles' cross from the left, but crashed his effort high and wide. Sam McLintock fired wide towards the end of the first half, following Thorndike's throughball.

Dylan Hill was introduced on the hour mark with Michael Bostwick struggling with his hamstring - and Tom Edge followed 15 minutes later as United continued to reshuffle their defensive and midfield options.

Alex Mitchell denied McLintock as United ramped up the pressure and as time appeared to be running out, Pilgrim Way witnessed a stirring comeback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zak Mills delivered a pinpoint cross from the right and Mooney guided the ball home at the near post with a minute of normal time to play.

There was still time for Cameron Gregory to touch Rhys Evans' low drive behind for a corner, with Blyth seemingly set to re-assert their advantage.

United took full advantage and three minutes into added time, Jimmy Knowles played Gyasi clear to roll the ball beyond Mitchell and spark pandemonium around the stadium.