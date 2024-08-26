Boston United seal first victory in National League as they see off York City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Hazel and Keaton Ward struck second half goals to seal promoted Boston United's first National League victory of the season on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Pilgrims were full value for their 2-0 win over York City at the LNER Community Stadium - with strikes from Hazel after 69 minutes and Ward after 87 minutes silencing the large home crowd.

Cameron Gregory had saved well early on to deny Ollie Pearce and Ricky Aguiar - but thereafter United created the lion's share of chances, with home keeper Harrison Male twice denying Hazel before his opening goal on 67 minutes when Hazel calmly slotted home Jordan Richards' pinpoint delivery beyind the keeper’s reach.

The hosts’ fate was sealed three minutes from time when Mills and substitute Pemi Aderoju teed up fellow sub Ward to run on and beat Male with a low finish at his near post.

Keaton Ward - on target in Boston's first win.

Boston had been denied their first National League win by a last-gasp Tamworth equaliser on Saturday.

Jai Rowe handed the Pilgrims a 41st minute lead with a header from a Frankie Maguire corner - and United held that advantage until sub Chris Wreh struck for the visitors with 21 seconds of added time remaining to leave the Jakemans Community Stadium stunned.

In the UCL Premier North, Boston Town’s winning start to the league season came to an end as they lost 3-0 at home against a strong Eastwood CFC side on Saturday. But they bounced back to see off visiting Deeping Rangers by the same scoreline on Monday.