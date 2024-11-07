Boston United secured a confidence-boosting win over Sunderland U21 in midweek.

Boston United chalked up their first National League Cup victory after defeating Sunderland under-21s 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

The defining moment arrived three minutes before half-time when Joe Anderson diverted Dan Mooney's cross beyond the reach of goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze.

It was Chibueze who proved to be the difference between the Pilgrims and a much more convincing winning margin following a string of fine saves from the Sunderland stopper.

The result moved the Pilgrims up to fourth in the early Group C standings, following their opening night 4-3 defeat at the hands of Leeds United.

Chibueze saved to deny Dylan Hill inside the first 25 seconds, with Sunderland responding through Trey Ogensuyi, who crashed an effort wide.

Frankie Maguire's rising drive flashed to safety off the angle of post and crossbar, while Chibueze made quickfire saves to deny Jordan Richards and Keaton Ward.

United edged in front when Mooney got away down the right and fizzed a ball across which was sliced into his own net by Anderson.

Adil Aouchiche, Sunderland's most senior player, teed up Ogensuyi for a chance to equalise after the break, but the Black Cats' centre forward lifted his effort over the top from close-range.

Sunderland's best chance fell to full-back Zak Johnson 11 minutes from time - with an effort clipping the outside of Aidan Stone's pos