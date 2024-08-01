Boston United secure impressive pre-season win over Notts County
Boston United overcame an early deficit - and a sending off - to record an impressive 2-1 win over Notts County on Tuesday evening.
David McGoldrick scored for the visitors inside four minutes - but the Pilgrims levelled six minutes after the break through ex-Magpie Sam Osborne.
Mitch Roberts was red-carded for a last man challenge midway through the second half - but sub Pemi Aderoju scored a brilliant winner after a flowing United move five minutes from time.
