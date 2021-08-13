Boston United set to face 'probably the best striker in the league' - but manager Craig Elliott backs his Pilgrims ahead of Spennymoor opener

Brad Abbott. Photo: Eric Brown

Craig Elliott believes Boston United will be facing 'probably the best striker' in the National League North on Saturday.

However, the Pilgrims boss is confident his defence can give Glen Taylor a run for his money when Spennymoor Town visit the Jakemans Community Stadium (KO 3pm).

The 31-year-old has netted more than 100 goals for the Moors, 61 of them in the National League North since 2017-18, not bad considering the past two campaigns were not completed.

"They're a team that's got good players and probably the best striker in the league in Glen Taylor. He's a fantastic striker," Elliott said.

"They're experienced at this level and I fully expect them to be a team that's up there challenging, to be honest."

However, the Pilgrims have boasted a miserly defence in recent seasons, keeping eight clean sheets in 17 games last season and have bolstered their ranks with the arrivals of Jake Wright snr and Keenan Ferguson this summer.

"Defensively, I've not been entirely happy pre-season, but I know that when the real stuff starts we'll turn up and get back to doing what we do well," Elliott said.

"We've got a good defence and we've prided ourselves on that over the last couple of seasons."

With the past two campaigns being cut short due to Covid, United and Spennymoor - who have ex-Pilgrims Brad Abbott and Frank Mulhern in their squad - have only met once in that time.

Moors came from behind to win that contest 2-1 at in November 2019.

Spennymoor will arrive in Boston aiming to maintain their unbeaten record in the town, having won on both visits since their promotion to step two in 2017, their most recent victory in the town coming in August 2018.