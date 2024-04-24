Boston United set up National League play-off date at Scunthorpe United after beating Alfreton Town on penalties
Following a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Impact Arena, courtesy of a brilliant defensive effort, United prevailed on spot-kicks through Michael Bostwick, Zak Mills, Jacob Hazel, Deji Sotona and Michael Gyasi.
Cameron Gregory saved to deny Harry Perritt, with Gyasi subsequently scoring the winning spot-kick to spark jubilant scenes in the packed away end.
United, unchanged once again, stood up to the physical challenge posed by an Alfreton side one place and five points higher in the final standings.
Chances were at a premium in a tight first half, with the clearest chance falling to Kelsey Mooney eight minutes before the break - with his rising drive narrowly clearing the crossbar.
Jai Rowe produced a brave piece of defending at the back post in the early stages of the second half, warding off the threat of ex-Pilgrim Jordan Thewlis.
Alfreton had a hat-trick of late chances, with substitute Gerry McDonagh heading narrowly wide, Gregory denying Billy Fewster and Thewlis lifting a gilt-edged chance over the bar in stoppage time.
Extra-time was another cagey affair - with the main talking point seeing Ian Culverhouse red-carded from the dugout for delaying an Adam Lund long throw-in.