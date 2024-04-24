Following a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Impact Arena, courtesy of a brilliant defensive effort, United prevailed on spot-kicks through Michael Bostwick, Zak Mills, Jacob Hazel, Deji Sotona and Michael Gyasi.

Cameron Gregory saved to deny Harry Perritt, with Gyasi subsequently scoring the winning spot-kick to spark jubilant scenes in the packed away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United, unchanged once again, stood up to the physical challenge posed by an Alfreton side one place and five points higher in the final standings.

Chances were at a premium in a tight first half, with the clearest chance falling to Kelsey Mooney eight minutes before the break - with his rising drive narrowly clearing the crossbar.

Jai Rowe produced a brave piece of defending at the back post in the early stages of the second half, warding off the threat of ex-Pilgrim Jordan Thewlis.

Alfreton had a hat-trick of late chances, with substitute Gerry McDonagh heading narrowly wide, Gregory denying Billy Fewster and Thewlis lifting a gilt-edged chance over the bar in stoppage time.