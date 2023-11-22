Boston United were edged out by Rushall Olympic on Tuesday evening as both sides endured contentious first half red cards.

Boston United slipped to a home defeat in midweek.

Jai Rowe received his marching orders in the ninth minute for a high foot on Lewis Hudson, before Alex Moore saw red for the visitors on the stroke of half-time after tussling with Kelsey Mooney.

Hudson struck the only goal of the game three minutes after the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game's first flashpoint arrived when Rowe stretched to control a clearance from Cameron Gregory, only to catch Hudson in mid-air. Emily Heaslip deemed the offence worthy of a straight red card.

United battled manfully during the first period and Gregory saved well to deny Sonny Singh, with Luke Badley-Morgan steering the rebound wide.

Rushall lost the services of Moore in the 45th minute when Heaslip adjudged he had kicked out at Mooney while grounded.

Mooney subsequently rattled the crossbar in first half stoppage time as United's best chance passed them by.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sloppy start to the second period saw Rushall take the lead with Hudson angling an effort across the box and into the far corner of Gregory's net.