Boston United slip to defeat at home to Rushall Olympic
Jai Rowe received his marching orders in the ninth minute for a high foot on Lewis Hudson, before Alex Moore saw red for the visitors on the stroke of half-time after tussling with Kelsey Mooney.
Hudson struck the only goal of the game three minutes after the break.
The game's first flashpoint arrived when Rowe stretched to control a clearance from Cameron Gregory, only to catch Hudson in mid-air. Emily Heaslip deemed the offence worthy of a straight red card.
United battled manfully during the first period and Gregory saved well to deny Sonny Singh, with Luke Badley-Morgan steering the rebound wide.
Rushall lost the services of Moore in the 45th minute when Heaslip adjudged he had kicked out at Mooney while grounded.
Mooney subsequently rattled the crossbar in first half stoppage time as United's best chance passed them by.
A sloppy start to the second period saw Rushall take the lead with Hudson angling an effort across the box and into the far corner of Gregory's net.
Visiting keeper Jake Weaver made two decent saves from Keaton Ward, the second of which was a free-kick from range, but the Pilgrims were unable to get new signing Jacob Hazel firmly into the game - 24 hours after his arrival from Darlington.