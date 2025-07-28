Boston United slip to friendly defeats

Boston United were beaten at Peterborough Sports at the weekend. Pic: Credit Darren Wiles.

Bayley McCann’s solitary first half goal condemned Boston United to a 1-0 defeat at Peterborough Sports on Saturday afternoon.

The Barnsley loanee struck on the half hour mark to settle a tight contest at PIMS Park.

United’s best chance fell to Frankie Maguire in the second half, with his 25-yard free-kick nestling narrowly wide.

Boston had previously slipped to a midweek 2-1 defeat at home to Grimsby Town.

The Mariners were making their fourth pre-season visit to Pilgrim Way since the stadium opened to supporters - and ex-Altrincham forward Justin Amaluzor kicked off the scoring in the 11th minute.

Reece Staunton doubled the lead for David Artell's side on the hour mark - before Manni Norkett struck with virtually the last kick of the game, following excellent work from Luca Alonzi.