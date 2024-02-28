Boston United slip to rare home defeat against Buxton

Boston United suffered a rare home defeat in midweek.

The Bucks led at half-time courtesy of Dylan Mottley-Henry and although Jai Rowe equalised three minutes after the break, Buxton were not deterred.

A Martin Woods own goal and a Diego De Girolamo penalty put Craig Elliott’s side 3-1 up, with Jimmy Knowles netting a late consolation for the Pilgrims.

United had made a strong start, as Buxton boss Elliott made his first return to the Jakemans Community Stadium since his departure in January 2022. Sam Smart's delicious early cross was just missing a touch, while Joe Young made brilliant saves to deny Rowe and Kelsey Mooney.

Buxton took the lead, against the run of play, in the 25th minute when Mottley-Henry wriggled through to beat Cameron Gregory with an angled shot, which nestled into the net off the inside of the post.

The Pilgrims responded strongly after the break, with Michael Bostwick seeing a ferocious 20-yarder deflect narrowly wide and from the resulting Keaton Ward corner, Rowe buried a terrific close-range header to level the scores three minutes into the half.

Gregory made a big save to deny a marauding Joe Ackroyd as Buxton threatened to re-establish their lead. But the Bucks did score again when Gregory thwarted Sam Minihan on the angle and the loose ball trickled into the net off an unfortunate Woods.

Young made another fine save to claw aside Bostwick's header from a Deji Sotona corner, with Buxton clinching the points seven minutes from time. Rowe was penalised for holding De Girolamo, who picked himself up to dispatch the spot-kick.