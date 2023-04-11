Boston United suffer defeat at Buxton but edge nearer to National League North survival

Boston United suffered a first-ever away defeat to Buxton as their Easter weekend ended on a losing note on Monday afternoon.

Connor Kirby's 75th minute strike sealed victory for the Bucks at Silverlands following a tight encounter played in appalling weather conditions for the main part.

Tre Mitford had Boston's best chance at the death, but was denied by a terrific save from home keeper Theo Richardson.

It was United's first reunion with former manager Craig Elliott, following his departure in January 2022.

Boston were beaten at Buxton but remain seven clear of the drop zone.

Buxton started well, with Cameron Gregory required to deny Sam Osborne in the first minute, while Max Conway's deep cross-shot clipped the back post in the sixth minute.

Jordan Burrow had Boston's first clear-cut chance - sending a header narrowly wide from a Billy Chadwick corner.

Home full-back Connor Brown made a brilliant block on the stroke of half-time to keep out Burrow's effort from another Chadwick flag-kick.

Jake Wright crashed a rising drive into Richardson's side-netting nine minutes after the break, while former United loanee Jake Hull clipped the United crossbar with an effort from a Jak McCourt corner.

Richardson and Gregory produced respective saves to deny Zak Mills and Hull - before Buxton delivered the knockout blow with KIRBY rifling home a fine effort after Diego De Girolamo had helped on a long ball from Richardson.

United should have levelled five minutes from time - but Richardson produced a fabulous save to deny Mitford, following Burrow's cushioned assist.

Buxton (4-2-3-1): Theo Richardson; Connor Brown, Jake Hull, Josh Granite, Max Conway; Jak McCourt, Joe Ackroyd (Jake Moult 67); Brad Jackson (Shaun Brisley 82), Connor Kirby, Sam Osborne (Scott Boden 82); Diego De Girolamo. Subs (not used): Jordan Barnett, Declan Poole.

Boston (4-3-3): Cameron Gregory; Tom Nixon, Luke Shiels, Ben Pollock, Ethan Sephton; Finley Thorndike (Sam McLintock 63), Zak Mills, Lirak Hasani (Will Atkinson 80); Billy Chadwick, Jordan Burrow, Jake Wright (Tre Mitford 74). Subs (not used): Keenan Ferguson, Jo Cummings.

Referee: Darren Rogers.