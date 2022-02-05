Boston United suffer first defeat under Paul Cox following reverse at Hereford

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott netted his 20th goal of the season, but it wasn't enough as Boston United were beaten 2-1 at Hereford.

Paul Cox's side suffered his first defeat at Pilgrims boss, but results elsewhere meant United remain in the National League North's play-offs, although the teams behind are gaining ground once again.

Cox's reign got off to a fantastic start with two wins, seven goals scored and two clean sheets at the expense of Farsley Celtic and Chester.

But it took just four minutes for United to concede their first goal on the road under their new boss, Tom Owen-Evans firing the Bulls ahead from just inside the visitors' box.

Marcus Dewhurst held on to Krystian Pearce's drive before Boston upped their search for a leveller, Scott Duxbury forcing Joe Leesley's corner over the bar.

But it was Hereford who doubled their advantage through Ryan McLean, beating Dewhurst after being set free by Maziar Kouhyar.

Scott Garner - on for the booked Keenan Ferguson as United switched from a back five to a four - headed over in first-half stoppage time.

Danny Elliott gave United hope in the 57th minute as he found the net to reduce the arrears with his 20th goal of the campaign.

Another Elliott effort was held by Brandon Hall before Connor Dimaio fired over at the same end.

And into stoppage time Fraser Preston stabbed over as United's final chance went begging.

HEREFORD: Hall, Hodgkiss, Pearce, McLean (Touray 66), Owen-Evans, Lloyd, Pollock, Vincent, Kouhyar (Storey 66), Revan, Gordon; Subs (not used): Egan, Patten, Gillela.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle, Duxbury, Platt, Shiels, Ferguson (Garner 32), Elliott, Dimaio, F. Preston, Leesley, Byrne; SUBS (not used): J. Preston, Armond, Sault, Crook.