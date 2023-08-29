Ryan Henshaw was the home side's hero - powerfully heading home substitute Darren Foxley's 89th minute free-kick delivery, having earlier denied Jimmy Knowles with a stunning goalline clearance.

United had looked the likelier winners as the match ticked on - but Stortford delivered a late sting in the tail to temper Boston's impressive start to the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager Ian Culverhouse had made one change ahead of kick-off, with Finley Thorndike preferred to Keaton Ward.

Boston United slipped to a late defeat at Bishop Stortford.

The first half lacked real rhythm, although United keeper Cameron Gregory did have to save from Zain Walker and Ryan Charles.

The Pilgrims' best first half chance fell to Jordan Richards, who forced Jack Giddens into a smart stop after 42 minutes.

United were forced into their first change a minute before half-time, when Ward replaced Keziah Martin, who limped off holding his hamstring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United had the better chances after the break, with Brad Nicholson looping a header on to the roof of the net from a Ward free-kick, while Ward himself was denied by a decent Giddens save.

Boston's best chance arrived when Kelsey Mooney fed his strike partner Jimmy Knowles into the clear - and with the ball beating Giddens, United were only denied by a brilliant Henshaw sliding block on the line.