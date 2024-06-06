Boston United to hold trial game for promising youngsters

Boston United are to hold a trial game as they look to unearth the next crop of talent.

Boston United will be running a trial game on July 3rd for players aged between 18 to 21 years.

The game aims to continue the current succesful pathway for promising youngsters through the club.

A spokesperson said: “At Boston United Football Academy, we place a huge emphasis on the continued development of players between 18 to 21 years - and a huge emphasis on a players’ ‘3rd Year’ of youth football.

“It has been identified that, time and time again, at this age, good players leave the game as they hit a development ‘ceiling’.

“It is not that most players are not good enough at 18 - they are just not ready. The lack of teenagers playing even 10+ games in the National League / EFL tells us that teenagers do not play significantly at these levels. This often leads to drop out or to players ‘settling’ for playing at lower levels, way below their potential ceiling.

“At Boston United Football Academy, we want those third year players who recognise that they are still in a development phase, and we are willing to invest time and opportunity into these players to help them work towards their goals. It may well be patience, as much as talent, that gets players there in the end.”

Visit the club website to find out how you can get involved.

Elsewhere, midfielder Jordan Richards is the latest Boston United player to commit his future to the club.

The 26-year-old rejoined the Pilgrims in 2023 - and was instrumental in helping the club end their 14-year exile in National League North.

Richards scored five goals in 50 appearances in 2023-2024.

He is joined by teenage goalkeeper Jake Lovelace has signed his first senior contract with Boston United.

The 18-year-old, who made a number of appearances on a dual registration deal with Skegness Town last season, has committed his future to the Pilgrims once more.