Boston United to host National League side in pre-season friendly

Terry Hawkridge. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have added another fixture to their pre-season schedule.

The Pilgrims will host Notts County at the Jakemans Community Stadium this summer.

The contest, scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 (KO 7.45pm), will see United's Matt Tootle and Terry Hawksworth face their former club.

The Magpies reached the National League's play-off semi-finals this season, missing out on a thrilling encounter against Torquay United.

Boston will also entertain Grimsby Town on Saturday, August 7 (KO 3pm) and travel to Matlock Town on Friday, July 9.

Their Lincolnshire Senior Cup campaign gets underway at Lincoln United on Tuesday, July 13.

MORE PILGRIMS: United squad presented with trophy after winning league title - news

MORE PILGRIMS: In his own words: Byrne on why he left Brackley for Boston - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Winning start for ex-United striker at Euro 2020 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne signs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United back in training - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Paul Green reflects on his appearance at Euro 2012 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Thewlis joins rival - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Familiarity could breed success - news