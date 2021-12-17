Boston United will discuss Milan Lalkovic's future

Milan Lalkovic. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Craig Elliott is preparing to discuss Milan Lalkovic's future.

The Slovakian winger hasn't featured for the Pilgrims since his debut of the bench in October 30's 2-0 victory over Hereford.

Since gaining international clearance, ex-Chelsea youngster Lalkovic has been training full time with Doncaster Rovers, who had one eye on signing him when the January transfer window opened.

However, he picked up an Achilles injury at the Keepmoat and has been sidelined since.

With manager Richie Wellens leaving Doncaster earlier this month there are now question marks about Laklovic's future.

"He's injured at the minute," boss Elliott explained. "He got injured training at Doncaster Rovers.