Boston United youngster Owen Sheriff signs first team forms with Pilgrims

Youngster has impressed boss Paul Cox

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:54 pm

Boston United under 19s captain Owen Sheriff has signed first-team forms with the Pilgrims.

The young defender, who was named in Paul Cox's squad for the recent Lincs Senior Cup defeat at Gainsborough and also competed in a friendly at Grantham Town in midweek, is the latest youngster to progress from the youth ranks to first team set-up.

Under 19s teammate Finlay Armond is also part of the Pilgrims' first-team squad.

Sheriff in action at Grantham. Photo: Oliver Atkin

