Boston United youngster Owen Sheriff signs first team forms with Pilgrims

Boston United under 19s captain Owen Sheriff has signed first-team forms with the Pilgrims.
The young defender, who was named in Paul Cox's squad for the recent Lincs Senior Cup defeat at Gainsborough and also competed in a friendly at Grantham Town in midweek, is the latest youngster to progress from the youth ranks to first team set-up.
Under 19s teammate Finlay Armond is also part of the Pilgrims' first-team squad.
