Boston United youngsters set for first home game of league season today

Sam Harris (left) scored at Moors. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United’s youth team kicked off their National League U19 Alliance Academy North Division campaign with three points.

Sam Harris and Joe Melson found the net as Mark Thompson’s side secured a 2-1 victory on the road at Solihull Moors.

The team will return to action today as they host Chesterfield - who they recently beat 1-0 in the FA Youth Cup (KO 2pm).

The side’s first round clash against Mansfield Town will be staged at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Thursday evening (November 4).