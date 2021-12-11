Boston United's 10-game unbeaten home run ended by wicked Hemmings deflection

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United' s 10-game unbeaten run was ended by Kidderminster Harriers - in the cruellest of fashions.

Old boys Alex Penny and Ashley Hemmings found the net for the visitors as the Pilgrims tasted defeat at the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time since the opening day reverse against Spennymoor on August 14.

It was a bitter pill for Craig Elliott's side to swallow in a game where they more than matches their play-off rivals, the difference being a cruel deflection for Hemmings' 76th minute winner after Jake wright jnr had appeared to have rescued a point.

But it was Russell Penn's side who took the points, making it 11 unbeaten ahead of next week's replay in the FA Trophy.

United suffered a blow in the opening moments as Paul Green - the star performer in last week's 3-2 victory at Kettering - limped off with a hamstring problem, replaced by Jordan Preston.

The substitute's first involvement was to set Jake Wright jnr free, only for Luke Simpson to deny him with a fine body block.

Two Pilgrims old boys combined to give Harriers a 13th-minute lead, Alex Penny meeting Ashley Hemmings' corner at the back post.

From that moment the visitors looked happy to play on the break, protect their lead and wind down the clock where possible, referee Richie Watkins showing no desire to stamp out any timewasting.

As Boston looked to level Kyron Gordon, making his first start, and Jordan Burrow both headed off target while another superb stop from Simpson saw him claw away Joe Leesley's goalbound effort.

Mark Carrington should have done better when he met Hemmings' corner, while at the other end a vital touch from Penny as Leesley looked set to pounce at the back post.

Sam Austin's curler flew wide of the Boston upright at the end of the first half, Hemmings' drive going the same way seconds after the re-start.

Simpson made another important save to push Wright jnr's header wide before a fizzing Shane Byrne 20-yader drifted wide.

Wright jnr levelled things up in the 64th minute. Initially losing a header on the edge of the Harriers area to Penny, the ball looped high into the box where the Pilgrims striker reacted first to volley home from close range.

But Hemmings restored the Kidderminster lead with 14 to go, his low 20-yard drive taking a deflection and looping in under Marcus Dewhurst's bar.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Tootle (Elliott 81), Platt, Shiels, Green (J. Preston 6), Burrow, Wright Jnr (F. Preston 84), Ferguson, Leesley, Byrne, Gordon; Subs (not used): Crook, Garner.

HARRIERS: Simpson, Penny, Richards, Cameron, Austin, Carrington, Morgan-Smith (Freemantle 88), Hemmings, Sterling, Bajrami, Bonds; Subs (not used): Lowe, Montrose, Martin, White.

REF: Richie Watkins.