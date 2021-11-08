Boston United's Christian James named Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month

Award for stats man

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 1:46 pm
Christian James with his award. Photo: Boston United

Christian James has been named the Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month for October.

Christian - known for his Boston United Stats account on Twitter - offers a fantastic source of Pilgrims news.

He is also a volunteer on matchdays, aiding the club pre and post-match with teamsheets and presentations in Club85.

Christian, who also reports on the club for the Non-League paper, also played a part in collating information about the club's history which can now be seen in the concourses at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

