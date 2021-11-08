Boston United's Christian James named Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month

Christian James has been named the Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month for October.
Christian - known for his Boston United Stats account on Twitter - offers a fantastic source of Pilgrims news.
He is also a volunteer on matchdays, aiding the club pre and post-match with teamsheets and presentations in Club85.
Christian, who also reports on the club for the Non-League paper, also played a part in collating information about the club's history which can now be seen in the concourses at the Jakemans Community Stadium.