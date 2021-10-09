Boston United's defence must be more 'streetwise' says boss Craig Elliott following Gateshead defeat

Fraser Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes his Boston United defence have to be more 'streetwise' following today's 3-1 defeat at Gateshead.

Macauley Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott put the Heed 2-0 with just 22 minutes on the clock.

Fraser Preston pulled one back to give the Pilgrims some hope, but just seconds later Langstaff had the final say in this National League North fixture, maintaining their 100 per cent home record.

"I don't think we were that bad, just the goals (we conceded)," Elliott said after a game of very few efforts on target from either side.

"I thought we were fairly comfortable after 20 minutes and started off well and I think it's very rare that I'm critical of the back four, but I think they defended very poorly for all three goals."

Today's result was the fourth time in a row Gateshead had netted three times against Boston - although United won the previous meeting 5-3.

Elliott praised the hosts, but expects more from his backline.

He added: "Fraser was terrific first half and the forwards were getting into good areas.

"Pretty surprised to be 2-0 down. You get a lifeline and then the game's over against a good team.

"They're well organised and there's not going to be many teams come here and win.

"My teams over the years have been very defensively good, but you look at the games, today and at Leamington and Spennynoor on the opening day of the season - we're conceding very poor goals for us.

"If you concede them goals it's always hard to win games of football.