Boston United's FA Youth Cup contest at West Bridgford abandoned due to 'medical incident'

A match involving the Pilgrims' youth team was abandoned this evening. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's FA Youth Cup contest at West Bridgford was abandoned earlier this evening after emergency services were called to the Regatta Way Ground.

A statement made by the Nottinghamshire club read: "We can confirm that there was a medical incident tonight during our FA Youth Cup game against Boston United.

“Emergency services were called out to our Regatta Way Ground after a player became seriously unwell and they are now undergoing treatment in hospital.

“We would ask that you respect the privacy of those involved at this time and we will comment further when we feel it is appropriate to do so.”

It has been reported that a West Bridgford player needed CPR after suffering a cardiac arrest, although any details of the incident are yet to be confirmed.

Emergency services were on the scene as fans were asked to leave the ground.