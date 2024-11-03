Boston United's interim manager keep to see club embrace a fresh start

It's been a tough start to life in the National League for Boston United, who are still waiting for a first home win. Pic: D.R.Dawson Photography.

Martin Woods wants Ian Culverhouse’s sacking to get Boston United firing once again.

Culverhouse was dismissed last week with the Pilgrims in deep relegation trouble after promotion to the National League.

And Woods, who has been appointed as Boston’s interim manager, believes the change in leadership will help give the club a fresh start.

“With the decision made about the manager it was tough for the boys,” he said. “ They have won promotion under the manager and a lot of lads have respect for him.

“The decision has been made, but the reactron of the boys has been brilliant.

"They have been lively and we are trying to use this to galvanise us.

“I couldn’t ask any more of the boys. It was an amazing season (last year) and so many of the boys have a lot of respect for the manager.

“The club moves on and that is just football, we understand how things work and I'm sure it was a difficult decision.

“The club needs to move forward now and it's my job in the interim to lift the boys up and get them set for games, however long the process may take.”

Woods believes there are plenty of positives that can be worked on to help United wrack up some much-needed wins.

“There has been a lot of good stuff from the boys, but there are certain areas where we can certainly improve as a group,” added Woods.

“We have not quite been up to it in both boxes and have conceded some poor goals. We just need to sharpen up on little details and hopefully the results will come.

“We have not had a home win since March time and that is not good enough for a football club like this. We want to turn it around as a group.”

As for his own position, Woods admits he’s happy to keep going until he is told otherwise.

“Until I hear differently I will set up training sessions, set up shapes and get their heads clear and fresh,” he added. “That is the main job. Change always puts people in a different place, some will be gutted, some will see it is a rash start, so it's about lifting the group and using my experience.

“It was a tough one to take for the boys but they are ready to crack on.”