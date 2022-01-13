Boston United's managers under David Newton - in pictures

4. Rob Scott and Paul Hurst (2009-2011)

The only gaffers to earn a promotion under chairman Newton, Scott and Hurst arrived at York Street after guiding Ilkeston Town to promotion via the play-off's the previous season. Members of their successful squad followed them to Lincolnshire, among them Marc Newsham and Anthony Church. The duo repeated their trick following a third-place finish and play-off win at Bradford Park Avenue. Hurst and Scott left Boston for Grimsby Town late in the following season, with the Pilgrims in the Blue Square Bet North play-off spots. RECORD: P92 W57 D18 L17 F193 A83 WIN%: 62