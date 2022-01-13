Boston United's managers under David Newton - in pictures

Boston United are currently searching for a new manager following the exit of Craig Elliott. If a new gaffer is appointed they will become the 15th man to lead the Pilgrims in David Newton' s 14 years as chairman. Here is a look at the previous and current incumbents. (Statistics courtesy Christian James - @BostonUtdStats)
1. Tommy Taylor (2007-2008)
Former West Ham defender Taylor was Newton's first appointment after taking the reins and saving the Pilgrims from liquidation. Given just a matter of weeks to assemble a squad before the campaign kicked off, he guided the club to a 10th place finish in the Blue Square Conference North, before finances saw the club demoted the following season. He departed the following season after a poor run of results.
RECORD: P71 W31 D11 L29 F118 A96 WIN%: 43.7
2. Steve Welsh (2008-2009)
Welsh, United's head of youth, was promoted to the first team after Taylor's departure and helped fight off relegation. Boston finished 16th in the 2008-09 UniBond Premier Division campaign, but didn't secure safety until the final game of the season, after which Welsh left his role.
RECORD: P33 W10 D12 L11 F40 A38
WIN%: 30.3
3. Stewart Talbot (2009)
Talbot became an accidental Pilgrims manager - for one match only. The United midfielder was tasked with taking charge of the first match of 2009 as Welsh fell ill. Unfortunately for him, in-form Nantwich left York Street with a 5-0 win.
RECORD: P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A5
WIN%: 0
4. Rob Scott and Paul Hurst (2009-2011)
The only gaffers to earn a promotion under chairman Newton, Scott and Hurst arrived at York Street after guiding Ilkeston Town to promotion via the play-off's the previous season. Members of their successful squad followed them to Lincolnshire, among them Marc Newsham and Anthony Church. The duo repeated their trick following a third-place finish and play-off win at Bradford Park Avenue. Hurst and Scott left Boston for Grimsby Town late in the following season, with the Pilgrims in the Blue Square Bet North play-off spots.
RECORD: P92 W57 D18 L17 F193 A83
WIN%: 62