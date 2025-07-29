Morecambe have been suspended from the National League with their first three games of the season now postponed.

Boston United’s opening game of the season has been postponed following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League.

The beleaguered Shrimps were suspended by the league with immediate effect on Monday night after failing to meet compliance rules as a result of their ongoing financial uncertainty.

It means their first three games - against the Pilgrims, Brackley and Scunthorpe - will no longer take place.

A National League statement said: “The National League’s Compliance and Licensing Committee reconvened this afternoon (Monday) to debate the ongoing concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules.

“Discussions regarding the club's ability to meet its financial obligations for the 2025/2026 season have again taken place. “It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the club’s membership to be suspended with immediate effect.

“The club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.

“Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.

“The Committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied, and to decide the Club’s ability to retain membership in the Competition.”

Owner Jason Whittingham put the club up for sale in 2022 but a deal has still not been done.

Morecambe were relegated from the EFL last season after their off-field turmoil saw the former League One side slide out of the Football League.