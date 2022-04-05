Boston United's play-off hopes remain alive despite defeat at Chorley

Brad Abbott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Brad Abbott scored his first goal since returning to Boston United, but it wasn't enough as the Pilgrims suffered their ninth away defeat of the National League North season.

Jon Utabasi netted twice for Chorley as they moved another step closer to confirming a place in the play-offs, cementing fifth spot for the time being at least.

But even as United dropped to 10th, leapfrogged by Kettering after their 2-0 victory over a faltering York City side, their own hopes of a top-seven finish are miraculously still alive.

Boston may be looking a little further up the table after this evening's defeat, but they are still just a point off Southport, who occupy seventh.

The race for the final two play-off spots has been crying out for someone to seize the opportunity in recent weeks. Boston haven't done that, but neither have their rivals with any certainty.

Of course, there's only so long you can hope to scrape by a little better than others. But as the Pilgrims board the bus for the long journey home, they are anything but out of the running.

Ntumba Massanka got the nod in attack while Jake Wright snr returned from suspension as Paul Cox made two changes to the Boston side which drew 1-1 with Blyth Spartans on Saturday, Jordan Burrow and Andi Thanoj dropping to the bench.

It took 25 minutes for the first real shot at goal, Chorley's Adam Blakeman seeing a speculative effort go wide.

But three minutes later the Magpies were in front as Utabasi escaped the attention of Brad Nicholson and rounded Marcus Dewhurst before slotting home.

Matt Urwin was on hand to deny Joe Leesley as United looked to draw level and, on the stroke of half time, Danny Elliott's effort drifted wide.

But nine minutes after the re-start Boston were finally level.

Abbott scored his first goal since his return to the club, his first goal in Boston colours since a 3-1 win over York in February 2020, with a curler on the edge of the box.

But hopes of making it four unbeaten at Victory Park were short lived.

Dewhurst was called upon to deny Lewis Baines following a Chorley corner, while at the other end Scott Leather blocked Massanka's effort and Femi Seriki struck an effort over.

The hosts regained the lead as Utabasi struck again in the 67th minute, finding the net with a strike from similar distance to Abbott.

Injury woes are never far from Boston this season, and an ankle injury forced Jordan Burrow out of the game just 15 minutes after he replaced Massanka, Hanson on for the former York City man.

Boston desperately searched for an equaliser but Leesley's header landed on the bar and Urwin pulled off a save to deny Fraser Preston.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Halls, Leather, Baines, Whitehouse (Blyth 90), Calveley, Sampson, Tomlinson, Ustabasi, Blakeman, Hall (Alli 66); Subs (not used): Henley, Shenton, Holmes.

PILGRIMS: Dewhurst, Duxbury, Platt, Elliott, Wright snr, Abbott (Preston 83), Leesley, Byrne, Massanka (Burrow 65 (Hanson 80)), Seriki, Nicholson' Subs not used): Thanoj, Ferguson.

ATT: 550.

