It's a tough spell for Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse.

Adam Rooney’s 40th minute header did the damage five minutes before half-time.

It came 10 minutes after Jordan Cullinane-Liburd had been sent off for a forearm smash on Jake Wright.

United applied plenty of second half pressure but the closest they came to an equaliser was Glenn Walker’s frantic goalline clearance to deny Jordon Crawford at the death.

United had made one change ahead of kick-off, with Will Atkinson restored to midfield, as Ian Culverhouse opted to go back to four in defence.

Advertisement

Tom Platt, once again wearing the captain's armband, had to divert a Rooney header off the line in the fourth minute following a rare misplaced punch from keeper Sam Long.

Danny Lewis in the home goal made a decent stop to keep out Scott Pollock before Long dived to his right to keep out Callum Stead's long-range drive.

United were seemingly handed a major boost when Cullinane-Liburd received a straight red card for a forceful arm in Wright's face on the half hour mark - but it was the hosts who took the lead 10 minutes later with ROONEY planting a free header past Long following Woods' free-kick delivery.

Boston ramped up the pressure in the second half, with Lewis finger-tipping Scott Pollock's free-kick over the bar for a corner, while Lewis excellent to deny Crawford.

Advertisement