Boston United's Terry Hawkridge joins Northern Premier League side

Terry Hawkridge has joined Basford United from Boston United.
The 31-year-old winger has linked up with the Northern Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.
Despite injuries to Jay Rollins and Joe Leesley, Hawkridge - who has previously played for Scunthorpe United, Nots County and Lincoln City with whom he won the National League title in 20-17 - has found himself further down the Pilgrims' pecking order following the summer arrival of Jordan Preston and impressive form of his brother Fraser.
Basford have also announced the arrival of ex-Gainsborough Trinity and Ilkeston Town attacker Reco Fyfe.