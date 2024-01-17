Boston United's unbeaten run comes to an end at Scarborough Athletic

Boston United’s six-match unbeaten run was brought to a halt as Scarborough Athletic edged victory by the odd goal in five on Tuesday evening.

Boston United'ss unbeaten run was ended at Scarborough Athletic.

Alex Wiles’ strike had the Seadogs in front at half-time and an Aidan Rutledge double sandwiched a Deji Sotona reply from the penalty spot after the break.

Brad Nicholson crashed home a stoppage time free-kick, but it was too little, too late for the Pilgrims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was delayed until 8.15pm as home officials worked hard to make the surrounding areas safe for public use following the rapid onset of freezing temperatures.

The Pilgrims created the best early chances with goalkeeper Ryan Whitley denying Jimmy Knowles and Sotona.

Boro took the lead when Wiles lashed an effort into the top corner after Michael Bostwick had only partially cleared a Dominic McHale cross from the right.

Gateshead loanee Rutledge doubled the advantage seven minutes after the break with a fine, driven finish from outside the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United were handed a lifeline when their former loanee Whitley dropped a routine ball and hauled down Sotona as he attempted to make amends - with the Doncaster Rovers loanee powering home the spot-kick.

However, United’s respite was shortlived qnd Rutledge bobbled home his second of the game in the 66th minute following a lucky bounce off Aaron Chapman.