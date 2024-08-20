Brave Boston Town go out of the FA Cup as Long Eaton United fight back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston Town bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday, despite taking a shock early lead in a 3-2 defeat by Long Eaton United.

Away at a higher-ranked side form the Northern Premier League, Martyn Bunce’s started the Preliminary Round game as underdogs and were also hampered by the loss of no fewer than three defenders after Dan Worthington and Jason Field joined Luke Wilson on the sidelines after being injured at Newark Town.

But Fraser Bayliss gave the travelling support something to cheer about when he scored after just four minutes with a great turn and finish.

Long Eaton captain Andrew Wright equalised after 11 minutes and then put his side ahead right on the stroke of half-time after they were awarded a hotly-disputed penalty.

The Poachers began the second half brightly, with Gregg Smith and Bayliss causing problems for the home back line.

Harry Limb and Lucas Dakin both went close after coming off the bench – but the hosts broke away to make it 3-1 and effectively kill off the game.

There was still time for Limb to score his fifth goal in six appearances in stoppage time – but it was too little, too late.

The defeat ended Boston Town's 11-match unbeaten run - but they now turn their attention back to the United Counties League, where they've won nine games in a row.

On Saturday (24 August), they're at home to Eastwood CFC, with Deeping Rangers the visitors on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Both games kick off at 3pm at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

TOWN: Portas, Tate, Millar, Burdass, Ford, H Bunce, Maddison, Adams, Smith, Nuttell, Bayliss, subs used: Limb, Bad, Dakin; unused sub: Borbely