BREAKING: Boston United v AFC Telford postponed

Saturday's game has been postponed. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's National League North contest against AFC Telford has been postponed.

The two sides were due to meet at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday.

A Pilgrims statement read: "Saturday's Vanarama National League North fixture against AFC Telford United has been postponed.

"The match will require a new date due to a Covid incident involving the Bucks.