BREAKING: Boston United v AFC Telford postponed

Boston United's National League North contest against AFC Telford has been postponed.
The two sides were due to meet at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday.
A Pilgrims statement read: "Saturday's Vanarama National League North fixture against AFC Telford United has been postponed.
"The match will require a new date due to a Covid incident involving the Bucks.
"The postponement was rubber-stamped by the National League early on Friday morning - with a new date set to be communicated as soon as possible. All tickets will be valid for the re-arranged fixture."