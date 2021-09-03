BREAKING: Boston United v AFC Telford postponed

Sides due to meet this weekend...

By Duncan Browne
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:36 am
Saturday's game has been postponed. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's National League North contest against AFC Telford has been postponed.

The two sides were due to meet at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday.

A Pilgrims statement read: "Saturday's Vanarama National League North fixture against AFC Telford United has been postponed.

"The match will require a new date due to a Covid incident involving the Bucks.

"The postponement was rubber-stamped by the National League early on Friday morning - with a new date set to be communicated as soon as possible. All tickets will be valid for the re-arranged fixture."