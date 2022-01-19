BREAKING: Manager Tom Ward leaves Sleaford Town

Sleaford Town player-manager Tom Ward has left his role in the Greens' dug-out.
A statement from the club read: BOARD ANNOUNCEMENT - Sleaford Town FC today announced that Tom Ward has resigned from his position as manager and leaves the club with immediate effect.
"We thank Tom sincerely for his time and efforts over the last four months and we wish him every success going forward.
"The search for our new manager to lead this great club forward and alongside our blueprint begins immediately.
"We welcome applications of interest - please email the chairman Nigel Wedgwood in the first instance [email protected]"
Ward took on the role earlier this season, replacing another club stalwart Jamie Shaw.
