Brigg bosses pull no punches after defeat

Action from Saturday's defeat to Goole. Photo: Anna Bäckström.

​Brigg Town bosses Stephen McCarron and Martin Pembleton made no excuses after their tough start to the season continued last weekend.

​A 4-0 loss at home to Goole left Brigg with just one point from their opening four league games, on top of a League Cup exit at Route One Rovers, and saw the Zebras two goals down inside seven minutes.

They never recovered from that blow and two further goals confirmed Goole’s third win of the season.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, the Brigg joint-bosses couldn’t hide their frustration.

Pembleton said: “We were out-fought and bullied all over the pitch. It was a case of men versus boys and simply not good enough.

"We created some chances but they were only really half chances at best and there’s not a lot more you can say about the performance. It’s one we’ve got to put behind us and very quickly.

"We were missing some good players but there’s enough quality in that dressing room to match Goole. They did the basics right – they got the ball forward quickly, got runners in behind and for me it’s a case that they wanted it more than we did.

"They’ve gone away with a 4-0 win without really having had to do anything special.”

Brigg now prepare to host Winterton Rangers on Saturday, who won their opening games in league and cup but have lost three in a row since.

McCarron said: “At the end of the day, we’ve looked at these players and thought they were capable of doing the business for us.

"The lads have to pick themselves up now but we’re give games in and it’s the same old cliches being repeated each game and at the moment it’s not quite good enough.

"The only people that can realistically change that are the lads who go out there and do their business.”

Pembleton added: “This weekend is another local derby so you’ve got to expect another good away following and the lads are going to have to roll their sleeves up.”