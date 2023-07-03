Brigg get under way after initial weekend disappointment

​Brigg Town got their pre-season campaign under way this week – albeit three days later than first planned.

​They were originally due to travel to Lincoln-based side Streina FC, but ‘unforeseen circumstances’ saw the home side cancel the game.

That meant the Zebras would instead open up at Frickley Athletic on Tuesday night (4th), played after this week’s Mail went to press.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the club’s media channels after the match on Saturday was called off, Brigg boss Brett Agnew said it was frustrating that he couldn’t get his players out on the pitch.

Brigg Town got back into training last week. Photo: BTFC.

He said: “We were on our way down and then I got a phone call saying that Streina’s pitch, which they’d paid up front for to play on 20-odd games this season, couldn’t get affiliated in time for insurance purposes.

“Rather than tell us earlier in the week or even on the morning of the game, we only found out just before midday.

"So I’m bitterly disappointed and gutted for everybody because we were looking forward to it, as were the fans and everyone involved with the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s one of those where sometimes you try and help a team out and we did try and help them out by getting them their first game since being formed, but it’s done now.”

Agnew added that pre-season training has been positive so far as he prepares for his first season with the club as the Zebras aim to build on just missing out on a play-off place last year.

He said: “We’ve had seven pretty tough sessions and a lot of lads down – between about 20-25-plus for them – which is fantastic and it’s great to see them. There’s obviously lads at different levels, with a lot of the lads we’ve signed on for next year and then trialists as well so we’re trying to balance that out.

"We’re doing really well. We’ve got a great atmosphere going around the club – even the lads that are on trial are buying into everything that all the boys are doing and staying after the training sessions, having a laugh and everyone around the club has happy faces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement