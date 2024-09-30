​Brigg manager critical of officials' display in defeat

Brigg Town were beaten 3-0 on Saturday.

​Brigg Town boss Brett Agnew was critical of the match officials as they fell to a 3-0 loss at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic on Saturday.

It was Brigg’s first defeat in three games and left them seventh in the NCEL Division One standings ahead of the midweek fixtures, which included the Zebras’ trip to Horbury played after this week’s Mail went to press.

But reflecting on Saturday’s defeat with the club’s media channels, Agnew felt that while Harrogate deserved their win, he was unhappy with the match officials with Brigg having had three strong penalty appeals turned down.

He said: “Credit to Harrogate who came with a game plan to stifle the game and nullify it and with that, and the errors in the match, it was probably a very boring game in all honesty.

"Managers and coaches are always telling players not to rise to the officials, don’t get sin-binned and try and get on their side, but it’s a very difficult thing to do and there were a lot of weird decisions from all three of those officiating today.

"You can’t say too much about them because they get protected too much but this is on both sides, not just me sounding as if I’m a bad loser.

"I said to ref midway through the first-half to get a grip on things as somebody was going to get hurt, and we’re very lucky that nobody has been badly hurt because the tempers were rising for both teams.

"There was a spell where he gave everything to us when two or three things definitely weren’t ours, then there was ten or 15 minutes where he gave everything to them. There were three blatant penalties, two handballs and one where Josh Batty was taken from the back, as well as a few challenges that could have been red cards for both teams.

"So it’s very difficult to motivate your players, but nothing will change.”

Following Tuesday’s game, Brigg welcome Ilkley Town on Saturday before then taking on county rivals Louth Town next Tuesday night.​