Brigg receive play-off boost without kicking a ball

​Brigg Town’s play-off hopes have received a huge boost – and they didn’t even have to kick a ball for it to happen.

​The Northern Counties East League have confirmed that Staveley Miners Welfare won’t be allowed to compete in the Division One play-off places should they finish in the top five, that being because they took voluntary demotion from the Premier Division last season and league rules dictate clubs in that position have to wait at least one season before being allowed promotion.

Should they remain in their current top five position, the play-off place will instead go to the team that finishes sixth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brigg were lying in seventh place going into Tuesday night’s trip to Selby Town, but just a point behind sixth-placed Horbury Town.

Brigg Town will be hoping to celebrate in the play-offs by the end of the season. Photo: Anna Backstrom/Brigg Town FC.

That means, with just six games to play, the battle is firmly on to either replace Staveley in the top five – with six points to make up at the time of going to press – or to ensure a sixth-placed finish in the hope that Staveley finish in the top five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Zebras saw their game at home to bottom-of-the-table Shirebrook Town postponed on Saturday due to snow on their pitch, with no new date yet scheduled for the game.

After Tuesday’s trip to mid-table Selby, Brigg then go to Swallownest on Saturday who sat third from bottom after the weekend’s games.

In terms of what was played on Saturday in Division One, just three games took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rossington Main were 3-1 home winners over Dronfield Town as they continue their chase for promotion.

Mark Fereday had put the away side in front on 26 minutes but the match turned on its head in the second half as Declan Slater levelled soon after the break and Jack Watson made sure of the three points with two goals in the final five minutes.

Retford FC keep up their hopes of joining Harrogate Railway in the play-offs as Alex Wonham's opener and a Liam Bennett brace, ensured a 3-0 home win over Swallownest. Retford are eighth whilst their visitors remain in the relegation zone, two points away from safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement