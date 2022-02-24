Brigg Town and Winterton Rangers will meet in Lincs Senior Trophy final

Football news - Brigg will meet Winterton. Photo: Craig Harrison

Brigg Town and Winterton Rangers will meet in the final of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The Zebras, the lowest ranked side in last night's semi-finals, secured a 2-0 win over Bottesford Town.

Scott Phillips bagged a brace in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory for the home side.

Winterton Rangers will be their opponents after they came from behind to defeat visitors Skegness Town 3-1.

Jonny Lockie poked home Gary King's delivers to put the Lilywhites 1-0 up at the break.