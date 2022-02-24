Brigg Town and Winterton Rangers will meet in Lincs Senior Trophy final

Brigg Town and Winterton Rangers will meet in the final of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.
The Zebras, the lowest ranked side in last night's semi-finals, secured a 2-0 win over Bottesford Town.
Scott Phillips bagged a brace in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory for the home side.
Winterton Rangers will be their opponents after they came from behind to defeat visitors Skegness Town 3-1.
Jonny Lockie poked home Gary King's delivers to put the Lilywhites 1-0 up at the break.
Jack Varley's brace put the hosts in the driving seat before William Sutton had the final say, scoring from in his own half in th final seconds as Town sent numbers forward in search of an equaliser.