Brigg Town chasing silverware in tonight's county cup final

Brigg Town will go in search of silverware tonight.

The Zebras will conclude their campaign by facing Winterton Rangers in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The two sides will meet at Scunthorpe United’s Glanford Park home (KO 7.45pm).

Brigg’s hopes of promotion were ended with a 2-1 home defeat to Harrogate Railway Athletic in the Northern Counties East League Division One play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

Joseph Crosby gave Railway a 2-0 half-time lead before Nathan Peat pulled one back for the Zebras.

But Railway held on and will meet North Ferriby in the final.

The Zebras face Winterton tonight. Photo: Oliver Atkin