Brigg Town 'disappointed' after being removed from cup quarter-finals

Brigg Town.

Brigg Town have been left ‘disappointed’ after being removed from the Northern Counties East League Cup competition.

The Zebras beat Rossington Main 3-1 last Tuesday, but The Colliery have been reinstated after Town were found guilty of fielding ineligible player Lawrence McKay.

“It is with regret that the club must announce that we have been removed from the NCEL League Cup Competition due to playing an ineligible player,” a club statement read.

“We appreciate the supporters, players and staff are extremely disappointed, and as much as we feel we have enough mitigation against the charge and are extremely disappointed with the league’s decision, we would now like to draw this matter to a close and as a club we would wish Rossington Main the best of luck in the quarter-finals.”

A league statement read: “A league disciplinary panel has ruled that Brigg Town should be removed from this season’s Toolstation NCEL League Cup having fielded an ineligible player in their third round win at Rossington Main.

“It was alleged that Brigg had played Lawrence McKay in their 3-1 victory on Tuesday, January, 25, 2022, while he was unregistered as a player for the club.

“The panel found the case proven and decided that Brigg should be fined and removed from the competition in accordance with the FA’s National League System and the NCEL’s Cup regulations.”

Brigg had won 3-1 at Rossington Main as Scott Phillips, Reece Newell and Joshua Batty put the visitors 3-0 up before Declan Slater pulled one back.

The Zebras’ quest to catch the top two continues on Saturday as they hit the road to face Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Town will be keen to put this week’s frustrations on and off the pitch behind them as they bid to close the gap on Northern Counties East League Division One table toppers Hallam and second-placed North Ferriby.

Town are unbeaten in their past six matches, but had to settle for a draw at home on Saturday, ending their five-game winning streak. In contrast, Rainworth, in 17th, have lost their past two fixtures.

Hallam lead Brigg by four points, with Ferriby just one point in front of the Zebras.

Two late goals saw Brigg held by Shirebrook on Saturday after the Zebras had led 4-2 with five minutes to go.

Scott Phillips netted a hat-trick for the hosts with Jonathan Oglesby also on target.