Brigg Town exit FA Vase after derby defeat by Winterton Rangers on penalties

Brigg Town bowed out of the FA Vase in the first round qualifying after losing 3-2 on penalties in their local derby against Northern Counties East League Premier Division side Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

The Zebras went behind on 25 minutes to an own goal as a free kick was played in and the last touch came off Stephen McCarron as it went past Lewis Hill.

But Brigg were level on 54 minutes as Ben Vazquez drove into the Winterton box and was taken down, Josh Batty tucking away the penalty.

Brigg were denied a last gasp penalty shout for a handball in the box as the tie went to spot kicks, which Winterton won 3-2.

Brigg Vase action against Winterton. Photo by Anna Backstrom.

Frustrated Zebras manager Brett Agnew said: “It wasn't one for the purists – I think both teams were really poor today.

“It is frustrating and annoying, but all credit to Winterton. They stuck in there.

“They probably didn't have a lot of possession and didn't force Lewis into many saves.

“But they have won the game and clawed their way out.

“We probably got dragged into a game that we shouldn't have got dragged into. We should have risen above it and, if we'd played the way we should have done, then we would have won the game

“It took us 25-30 minutes to actually get going and start putting balls in behind.

“When we did we looked dangerous. Second half we came out and looked better and a lot sharper.

“But again we were miles off what we could be, and if you're not at it you get brought back down to earth.”

He continued: “When it came to penalties, that was probably the worst set of penalties I have ever seen, and that's including myself who missed as well.

“So you take it on the chin and you move on.”

On the controversial last minute penalty shout he added: “I was right behind it and to be fair I thought it was – and most of everybody around thought it was.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

After a scheduled NCEL Division One midweek trip to Yorkshire Amateur the Zebras are at home to Club Thorne Colliery on Saturday before hosting Rossington Main in the League Cup second round on Wednesday, 4th September.