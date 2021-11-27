Brigg Town handed place in county cup semi-finals

Brigg Town news.

Brigg Town were handed a place in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

Opponents Bourne own - of the United Counties League Division One - were unable to raise a side for Saturday's scheduled clash at The Hawthorns.

This means the Zebras were awarded a walkover into the final four.

Brigg lost top spot in the Northern Counties East League Division One in midweek as North Ferriby won 5-0 at Teversal.

Brigg return to league action on Tuesday night at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic (KO 7.45pm).