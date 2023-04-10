Brigg Town hit seven in final home game of the season

The Zebras can’t now make the play-offs but could still earn a top eight finish, their last match of the campaign due to take place on Wednesday (12th) at Swallownest.
Saturday’s game saw them off to a perfect start, Jack Richardson netting with barely a minute played, and although Josh Berry levelled and Ethan Nixon quickly had the Rec in front, Richardson scored again and then Josh Pugh put Brigg ahead before half-time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Further goals followed in the second-half from Pugh, two from Josh Batty and then a fine free-kick from Stephen McCarron on his 150th appearance for the club, with his first touch of the ball moments after coming on as sub.
Elsewhere in the NCEL Division One, two sides were still able to claim the remaining play-off spot to join Rossington Main, Harrogate Railway Athletic and Wakefield AFC in a chance of promotion to step five alongside Campion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Horbury, who knew they needed a victory to have any chance of grabbing it, got one with a 3-1 win at Beverley Town, then had to wait to see whether Retford FC had won at Campion and, in a roller-coaster game, the Choughs were beaten 4-3 to mean they miss out on the play-offs by one point.
Rossington won 4-1 at home to Staveley Miners Welfare and Harrogate Railway Athletic drew 0-0 at Glasshoughton Welfare. Both Rossington and the Rail are guaranteed home ties in the semi-finals of the play-offs but it will not be known who each side will face until Athletic have played their final game in midweek.
The other play-off side, Wakefield, were beaten in a game that could have a huge bearing on the relegation fight as they went down 2-0 at Parkgate who stay just above the trapdoor whilst condemning Shirebrook and Athersley to a certain finish in the bottom three.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shirebrook won 3-0 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic but knew that their fate was not in their hands in their last game of the campaign, while Swallownest won 2-0 at Dronfield Town.
Armthorpe Welfare had a 2-0 win at Nostell Miners Welfare and Selby Town confirmed tenth spot with a huge 13-0 win at Ollerton Town.