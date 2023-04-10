Brigg Town hit seven in final home game of the season

​Brigg Town rounded off their home campaign in style with a 7-2 win over Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

The Zebras can’t now make the play-offs but could still earn a top eight finish, their last match of the campaign due to take place on Wednesday (12th) at Swallownest.

Saturday’s game saw them off to a perfect start, Jack Richardson netting with barely a minute played, and although Josh Berry levelled and Ethan Nixon quickly had the Rec in front, Richardson scored again and then Josh Pugh put Brigg ahead before half-time.

Further goals followed in the second-half from Pugh, two from Josh Batty and then a fine free-kick from Stephen McCarron on his 150th appearance for the club, with his first touch of the ball moments after coming on as sub.

Stephen McCarron scores a free-kick on his 150th Brigg appearance. Photo: Anna Backstrom/Brigg Town FC.

Elsewhere in the NCEL Division One, two sides were still able to claim the remaining play-off spot to join Rossington Main, Harrogate Railway Athletic and Wakefield AFC in a chance of promotion to step five alongside Campion.

Horbury, who knew they needed a victory to have any chance of grabbing it, got one with a 3-1 win at Beverley Town, then had to wait to see whether Retford FC had won at Campion and, in a roller-coaster game, the Choughs were beaten 4-3 to mean they miss out on the play-offs by one point.

Rossington won 4-1 at home to Staveley Miners Welfare and Harrogate Railway Athletic drew 0-0 at Glasshoughton Welfare. Both Rossington and the Rail are guaranteed home ties in the semi-finals of the play-offs but it will not be known who each side will face until Athletic have played their final game in midweek.

The other play-off side, Wakefield, were beaten in a game that could have a huge bearing on the relegation fight as they went down 2-0 at Parkgate who stay just above the trapdoor whilst condemning Shirebrook and Athersley to a certain finish in the bottom three.

Shirebrook won 3-0 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic but knew that their fate was not in their hands in their last game of the campaign, while Swallownest won 2-0 at Dronfield Town.