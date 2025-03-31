Brigg Town part company with manager Brett Agnew after players 'threw the towel in'

Brett Agnew celebrates scoring against Louth earlier this season. Photo: Anna Backstrom/BTFC.

Manager Brett Agnew has left Brigg Town with two games of the season remaining.

The Zebras have endured a tough few weeks in the NCEL Division One, going from strong play-off contenders to now being unable to finish in the top five following a run of one win in six games and three defeats in a row.

Since February, Brigg have won just twice in 12 games.

Their temporary move away from the EC Surfacing Stadium whilst a new 3G pitch is laid has seen just one win from the two games played at Bottesford so far, but with Agnew also currently serving a football ban which will extend to the end of the season, the club have opted to part ways with their boss.

A club statement read: “Brigg Town have today mutually agreed to part ways with Brett Agnew, with immediate effect. The partnership has become unmanageable due to matters off the pitch due to a suspension.”

Chairman Jim Huxford said: “I would like to put on record my thanks to Brett for all he has done over the last two seasons. He has been great for me as a chairman and I wish him all the best in the future.”

Agnew’s final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat at South Leeds on Saturday, after which Agnew told the club’s media in no uncertain terms that he was unhappy with the display.

He said: “I feel really sorry for our fans who have come and watched our last 12 games.

"Quite honestly it’s been embarrassing. I’m always one for sticking up for the lads and putting my neck on the line first, but based on the last 11 games or so they don’t deserve to go up or get in any play-offs.

"It’s embarrassing to watch as they’ve thrown the towel in. They haven’t had the balls to go and take games by the scruff of the neck. Too many have been inconsistent and too many turn up thinking they have the right to play, too many who would rather talk about nights out and the end of the season rather than doing it on the pitch. It’s the sort of things that get managers the sack.”

