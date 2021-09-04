Brigg Town put seven past Nostell Miners Welfare in top-of-table clash

Brigg Town in recent action against Clipstone. Photo: Deb Wrigglesworth

Brigg Town thrashed Nostell Miners Welfare 7-0 in their top of the table clash - the third time they've scored that many goals in four matches.

Scott Phillips scored twice and Dayle Hutson and Andy Taylor also got in on the act as the Zebras led 4-0 at the break against the side who began the day top of the Northern Counties East League Division One table, ahead of them by goal difference.

The second 45 saw Phillips complete his hat-trick while Hutson and Taylor both grabbed seconds.

Brigg have now netted 25 times in four matches.

They also struck seven against Clipstone (7-3) and Armthorpe Welfare (7-2).

Alfie Usher netted his third brace in as many matches as the Zebras won 4-0 at Teversal in midweek.