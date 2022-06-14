Brigg Town reveal pre-season schedule

Brigg Town will begin pre-season friendlies this month.

The Zebras – under new manager Nathan Peat - are preparing for life in a new-look Northern Counties East League Division One next season.

And the incoming boss has put together a run of warm-up games he hopes can help his side hit the ground running.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brigg will get their friendlies underway by travelling to Beverley Town on June 30 (KO 7.30pm).

They will then entertain Division One side Winterton Rangers on July 9 (3pm).

The third match of pre-season is on the road at Lincs League outfit Appleby Frodingham on July 13 (7.45pm).

Three days later they are on the road again, this time at Bottesford Town (3pm).