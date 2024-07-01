Brigg Town seal new deals for quintet

​Dayle Hutson has returned to Brigg. Photo: BTFC.

​Brigg Town got their pre-season campaign under way this week having secured more signings prior to the new campaign.

​The Zebras went to Hornsea Town on Tuesday night (July 2), after this week’s Mail went to press, for their opening game of the summer.

Prior to that, more players had been confirmed as either joining Brigg or remaining at the club for the new NCEL Division One season.

Striker Dayle Hutson has returned to the club after some time away, while defender Jacob Norburn has agreed to re-sign having been with the club over the last few campaigns.

Joe Lamplough and Martin Pembleton have also signed deals not only to remain as players, but also to join player-manager Brett Agnew’s coaching staff.

Another striker to sign up is Luke Mascall, who played a key role in the Zebras’ fine end to last season.

Finley O’Sullivan, meanwhile, who missed much of last season with a knee injury before returning in the closing stages, has signed on to stay with the club, as has the versatile Jack Boswell.

Following Tuesday’s game with Hornsea, Brigg will then go to Bottesford Town on Saturday, July 6 for a 3pm start.

A week later, Barton Town will be the visitors, again at 3pm, before Brigg host Elite FC on Wednesday, July 17 at 7.45pm.

The Zebras will then take on Scunthorpe United at 1pm on Saturday, July 20, hoping to match the large attendance achieved in last season’s friendly match.

Due to the expected crowd for this fixture, the club have an EventBrite ticketing system set up for supporters to pre-book their tickets.

The club advises that fans use this method of purchasing tickets to avoid delays on getting into the ground on match day.