Brigg Town squad is taking shape

​Brigg Town player/manager Brett Agnew has been busy recruiting and retaining players this month as he plans for the new NCEL Division One season.

The Zebras enjoyed an impressive run of form towards the end of the last campaign, albeit one that proved too late to mount a challenge for the play-off places.

And as they seek to improve on their eighth-place finish this time around, Agnew has been working hard to build a squad capable of doing so.

As well as committing his future to the club himself having scored 14 goals in 22 games last season, Agnew secured the services of club captain Stephen McCarron for another year, a player who passed 200 Zebras appearances last season.

Owen Davey is among the new signings at Brigg Town. Photo: BTFC.

Goalkeeper Lewis Hill, who joined midway through last season, has also agreed to stay, while 11-goal striker Scott Hutchinson has signed a new deal as has the versatile Brad Ronis.

A ‘new’ face is Josh Jordan, the defender returning to the club after a couple of seasons away.

Defender James Petronzio has signed a deal to remain at the club having been the second-highest appearance maker last season.

A well-known striker has also signed for the club, with former Grimsby Town man Danny North moving from Barton Town where he was also manager.

North, 36, played 81 games for Grimsby, also featuring heavily in Ireland with Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers before returning to England with the likes of Cleethorpes Town and Lincoln United.

Also retained are defender Dean McCarthy and manager’s player of the year Ben Vazquez, while striker Josh Batty is returning to the Zebras for the 24/25 season having been with play-off winners Beverley Town last season.

Central midfielder Owen Davey has also agreed to sign for the Zebras for the upcoming season, having previously played for Barton Town and Grimsby Borough.